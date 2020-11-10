ISDH announces 4,879 new coroanvirus cases, 63 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 4,879 more positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 219,338.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between November 6 and November 9 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 63 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 4,481. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from October 14 through November 9.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 19.2%, with a cumulative rate of 11.9% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 9.9%, with a cumulative rate of 6.3% positive.

According to the data, 30,729 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 3,269,653.

ISDH says 30% of ICU beds and 77.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 31,323 cases and 808 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 250 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations this week:

Tuesday-Friday:

Tell CityCorner of Franklin St. and 16th St.

Tuesday-Saturday:

Crown PointLake County Health Department

2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Rising Sun

Rising Sun Church of Christ

315 N. High St.

Bedford

Lawrence County Fairgrounds 11261

US Highway 50 W.