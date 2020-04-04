ISDH: 516 new COVID-19 cases, 3,437 total; 116 deaths in state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday. That brings the state’s total to 116 deaths.

There are 516 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Friday, bringing the state’s total to 3,953.

Marion County has a total of 1,570 cases. That's 141 more cases since Friday, and the most in the state. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 87 of Indiana's 92 counties.

The new numbers show 19,800 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.