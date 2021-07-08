ISDH: 4K+ more Hoosiers vaccinated, 16 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 4,617 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,826,839 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,851,513 individuals are fully vaccinated.

State officials will provide an update Friday at 11 a.m. on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 463 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, as well as 16 COVID-19 deaths. ISDH noted the deaths occurred between Dec. 20, 2020 and July 6, 2021.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3% with a rate of 6.5% positive for unique individuals.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 74 in Blue, 17 in Yellow, one in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Left: The June 30 map; Right: The July 7 map

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 756,625 total positive cases and 13,482 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 427 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 418 total COVID-19 patients: 232 confirmed and 186 under investigation.

ISDH says 36.2% of ICU beds and 80.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.