ISDH: 25K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated; 13 more COVID-19 deaths reported

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 25,527 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,270,448 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,710,782 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,127 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 13 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.9%, with a cumulative rate of 8.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 713,959 total positive cases and 12.861 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 410 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 19, the ISDH County Metric map shows 46 in Blue, 39 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

ISDH

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 853 total COVID-19 patients: 650 confirmed and 203 under investigation.

The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today through April 29. On April 30, families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

Appointments also are still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Additional clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the following locations:

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.