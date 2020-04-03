ISDH: 24 new COVID-19 deaths, 102 total; 3,437 cases in state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday. That brings the state’s total to 102 deaths.

There are 398 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 3,437.

Marion County has a total of 1,429 cases. That's 125 more cases since Thursday, and the most in the state. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 85 of Indiana's 92 counties.

The new numbers show 17,835 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.