Is your car prepared for the winter storm? Here are the items Indiana State Police says you need

We’re bracing for the worst of the winter storm, and if you haven’t started preparing, we have you covered.

Whether or not you’re planning to drive in this wintery weather, it’s important to keep your car stocked full of supplies during the winter months just in case of an emergency.

Indiana State Police says it’s a good idea to keep phone chargers, battery chargers and blankets in your car. Stock up on items like hand warmers, non-perishable food, water and even extra socks.

While it can be an annoying task to clear off your car during these freezing temperatures, it’s an important step in making sure you’re safe on the roads.

“Take the time to clean off every window on your car,” said Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police. “We don’t want to see any porthole drivers out there, we’re not driving submarines here, we’re driving cars and you need to be able to see 360 degrees around you.”

ISP says a common misconception is that some people with 4-wheel drive think they don’t have to slow down, but that’s not true.

Drivers should leave plenty of room and slow down on the roads.

To make sure your car is ready for the winter, AAA suggests the following safety checks:

Check for the correct antifreeze and water mix percentage in the radiator

Check the vehicle’s electrical components, including the exterior lights, the front and rear window wipers/washers, the defrost system, the rear fog, the turn and brake lights, and the instrument panel lights

Check your tires are full and have the proper tread

Check your battery. Cooler temperatures can affect a weak or poorly-maintained battery.