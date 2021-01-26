Irvington man offering reward in search of lost family heirloom

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Irvington man is searching for a lost family heirloom, and he needs your help to bring it home.

“I really want it back because I want to be able to pass it on to my kids and their eventual grand kids,” explains Mercer Suppiger.

Suppiger was only a boy when his parents sold a quirky painting of his grandfather at a yard sale on East St. Clair Street. The painting was done in the 1950’s or 1960’s by a family friend named Art White. White was an artist for Eli Lilly who created their packaging.

“Apparently on the back of the painting is some kind of vintage packaging for Lilly. The artist might have flipped over some unprinted package, and painted this on the other side,” explains Suppiger.

The painting itself is unique. It shows his grandfather Neil sitting in a chair with what looks like royal or academic regalia on. He has thick rimmed glasses, and he’s holding a fish on a string.

“He was an advertising rep for the national retail hardware association. I can’t explain the fish. I don’t know if my grandpa was really much of a fisherman at all?” laughs Suppiger, “My Dad tells me it’s a parody of some other painting.”

Suppiger is trying to find the painting once again. He has a $100 reward for anyone who can help bring it home.

“When he was older, he came down with a really horrible case of Alzheimer’s, and so I would love to remember him more this way,” says Suppiger.

If you believe you have the painting, or have any clues to where it may be, you can contact our station, or reach out to Suppiger by email at mercernary94@gmail.com.