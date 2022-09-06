IRVINGTON, Ind.- The front window is shattered. The basement window is shot out. The jeep and shed in the backyard are both pierced with bullet holes. The same Irvington home has been shot at three times in just the past month.

“Oh, it was terrifying,” said Lance Huffman, an Irvington homeowner.

The first time someone fired a shot that hit the front window and went through Lance Huffman’s living room.

“On the other side of the wall was my 1-year-old daughter in a highchair eating a popsicle at that level,” said Huffman.

Huffman thought it was an accident or a stray bullet but he quickly realized that wasn’t the case when his home was shot again. The second time bullets hit right in between his daughters’ bedrooms.

“These are kids’ lives. This is my life. This is my wife’s life,” said Huffman.

The third shooting happened on Labor Day. Just like the other shootings, this one also happened in the middle of the afternoon. This time the Huffman’s weren’t home and time the shooter was caught on camera. Footage shows a white car pull up, fire off a few shots before speeding down Audubon Road.

“Oh, it was terrifying and the shots were so far apart. It was very calculated,” said Huffman.

Huffman checked with his neighbors and tells FOX59 this same car matched the description in the other two shootings.

“I’m mad but mostly just scared, confused really sad for my kids,” said Huffman.

Huffman has no idea who is targeting his home or why?

“Violence doesn’t get anything done. If there’s a problem, I don’t know what it could be. If I cut you off in traffic, I don’t know?” said Huffman.

Huffman has called this place home for 6 years and now he doesn’t feel safe here. After way too many close calls, he’s looking to move.

“It’s completely disrupted our lives, stopped us from doing anything,” said Huffman.

Huffman has filed police reports after each incident and has handed over the surveillance video to IMPD. If you know anything that can help detectives track down the person responsible, call 317-262-TIPS.