Irvington celebrates 75th annual Halloween festival: Fun for witches, warlocks of all ages

INDIANAPOLIS — For 75 years, the Historic Irvington Halloween Festival has brought together thousands of residents, dozens of neighborhood organizations, and countless Eastside businesses in a fun-filled celebration of our heritage and community.

The festival and its associated events are designed to bring awareness to the community, to bring commerce to local business and sponsors, and to provide fun for the children of Irvington and Indianapolis.

Chad Cerda, Treasurer of Irvington Community Council, has been helping out and been on council for 5 years now and has loved every second of it.

“The environment is great. I think we do a really good job of including events for people of all ages. We really try to keep the street fair family-friendly for that reason,” said Cerda.

This year, the festival began on Sunday October 24th with a spooky organ concert at Our Lady of Lourdes. Continued Monday with a séance, which was sold out and a huge hit. Thursday held a Night Out in Sleepy Hollow event, and of course, Saturday October 30th the sought-after annual street fair, and much more throughout the week.

Chad called the street festival a mini Black Friday for the local businesses. Each year during the street festival, all of the businesses remain open for the community to check out local stores they might not have known about before.

“Although we don’t partner with the businesses since we are a non-profit, they always want to be a part of the festival because they love the vibe and the community, not to mention, it’s good for their businesses, too,” said Cerda.

When the Halloween festival first began, centuries ago, it started with just a handful of kids celebrating Halloween while receiving candy from their neighbors. Now, it is a beloved event that happens every year and has put Irvington on the map.

“A couple years back we had a guy go viral because of his costume from ‘Stranger Things’. It’s pretty cool to know that ‘hey, he was here’ and this is our festival,” said Cerda.