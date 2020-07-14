IRS cancels checks sent to dead people

If you received a COVID-19 stimulus check for someone who died, you no longer need to worry about returning it.

The Internal Revenue Service says those checks have been canceled.

The tax agency previously requested family members return them.

In its rush to get checks to 160 million eligible taxpayers quickly, the Treasury Department relied on previous tax filings.

Lawmakers are currently considering another payment, though it would likely be more selective in who receives it.

There is talk they might only send checks to those who make less than $40,000.