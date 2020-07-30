IPS votes to begin school with e-learning

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Public School administrators have decided to have all students begin with e-learning to start the school year.

The Board of School Commissioners unanimously Thursday to pass a measure for a 100% online plan. The plan has students participate in e-learning until at least October.

“Please know the decision to recommend full remote learning for all students for the beginning of the school year was incredibly difficult to make, given what we know is at stake for our students,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson. “Ultimately, we believe this decision is in the best interest of our students, staff and families.”

The current reopening plan is phased, with some students returning no earlier than October 2. After some students return, IPS will decide when to allow all students to return to in-person learning with e-learning available.

IPS is working to help students participate in the remote learning plan by providing all students will receive a device for the new school year. Students in Grades Pre-K–2 will receive an iPad while students in Grades 3-12 will receive a Chromebook. A MiFi mobile hot spot device will also be available to families who do not have access to internet service.

IPS also plans to supplement remote learning with learning hubs—physical spaces where students who struggle with remote instruction can go to access their classwork and get help.

Along with the learning hubs, the district is implementing other student support strategies including a student support network and in-person related services.

IPS said they will release more information about the 100% remote learning plan in the coming days. You can read more on their website, myips.org.