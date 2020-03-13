IPS trying to figure out how to educate thousands of students during closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After Marion County officials closed all public schools to try to contain the spread of COVID-19, the largest school district in Indiana is trying to figure out how to educate thousands of students.

During a press briefing on Friday morning, Superintendent Aleesia Johnson called the situation unprecedented.

The district is closed Friday and did not require staff to be on campuses. IPS will use one of the 20 missed days schools will be allowed to waive under the new guidance from Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Thursday.

Indianapolis Public Schools will remain closed through April 5th after its previously scheduled spring break.

Superintendent Johnson said the district is still trying to figure out how to continue students' education at home. Some students were sent home with two days worth of schoolwork. The district said it printed off nearly 200,000 pieces of paper to do this.

Students were not instructed to complete the instructional packets right away. Administrators are still working to prepare and distribute additional schoolwork. It is still not clear what the schoolwork requirements will be next week.

Before the school closures began, a survey conducted by the district found roughly 50 percent of students were not prepared for home learning. That is because many do not have access to the internet or a tablet.

“Are there ways we can get creative about Wifi access to households who need it about technology and devices?” said Johnson. “Those conversations are ongoing.”

This closure is also a burden for thousands of students who depend on the district for meals. To ensure kids continue to receive meals during school closings, the district began distributing pre-packaged meals from the parking lot of seven IPS schools.

Meals were distributed between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The meals will be handed out daily next week as well.

Meal service is open to all students age 18 and younger, including non-IPS students. Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The district prepared 8,000 breakfasts and 8,000 lunches. As of Friday, 612 children were served. Each received one breakfast meal and one lunch meal for a total of 1,224 meals served.

The district is also focused on how to compensate staff during the closures. IPS explained staff will be compensated for the work they were scheduled for.

They also plan to introduce a resolution to the board next week, which will hopefully give them flexibility to make changes outside of traditional contract terms.

The MLK Center watched after 12 kids on Friday to help provide childcare to parents who needed to go to work. They also delivered the pre-packaged meals to 12 other students.

During this time of year, the MLK Center does not usually provide childcare. Kids are typically not at their location until after school or spring break. The organization thought it was necessary to offer the free service so families could still work to pay the bills.