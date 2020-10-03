IPS students return Monday, safety plan in place

INDIANAPOLIS —Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade return to in-person classes Monday as Indianapolis Public Schools begin their phased-in plan. The pandemic forced the district to find ways to make riding the bus safer.

“We have that expectation that they arrive at the bus stop with masks, but we’ll have additional masks on the bus for any student that forgets that,” Zachary Mulholland, Executive Director of Operations, said.

Mulholland said all the bus windows and roof hatches will stay open to help with cross ventilation, weather permitting. The buses will be cleaned daily and between each route.

Students will enter the bus rear to front in the mornings and front to rear in the afternoons. Each rider will have an assigned seat. The district has a goal of one rider per seat, except for members of the same household.

To ensure the rules are followed, the school system is adding a bus monitor to each bus.

“That will help us manage seating charts, help us board and disembark students on and off the bus,” Mulholland said.

To keep children safe, the district asked families for help to decrease ridership on buses. In September, they asked families to fill out a survey to gauge whether students could find alternative transportation – walking, riding bikes or riding in a vehicle.

“The latest numbers I saw was about 18% of our families opting out of transportation,” Mulholland said. “Some would have been car riders from last year but some of them, maybe those families that either because of their concerns about riding the bus or just acknowledging the challenges we have in reducing the ridership were willing to help us meet that goal.”

The district also identified 13 schools where children lived close enough to walk. So, the district added more crossing guards to those areas.

“So identified those students and then invested in crosswalks and crossing guards to support those walk zones at those schools,” Mulholland said.

For high school students, they are invited to take advantage of a partnership program between IndyGo and IPS. This program comes at no cost to students and provides them with a free IndyGo pass for the school year.

“It will allow our students to utilize IndyGo as their daily transportation to and from school, but it will also give them the opportunity for weekend jobs or extracurricular activities,” Mulholland said.

IPS is also offering a virtual meeting on Tuesday, October 6 which will give parents a chance to ask questions to the district’s transportation team. Parents can register here.