IPS students return for 2021-22 school year; masks, social distancing among protocols

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Indianapolis Public Schools return to class to kick off a new school year on Monday, and the pandemic is once again shaping the start of the school year.

IPS is one of the latest districts to fall in line with new guidance from the CDC about mask wearing as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

Masks are required for everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status. This applies to all IPS buildings and school buses.

CBS 4 spoke to IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson as students arrived for the first day of school on Monday.

Johnson says the recent change on masks came after the CDC’s recommendation, along with state and county health officials.

Meanwhile, students, who are eligible to get the vaccine, and staff are still encouraged to submit proof of vaccination status. That’s as mask guidelines could change and vaccinated students/staff, who are not symptomatic, do not have to quarantine after possible exposure.

“We have to continue to be responsive and flexible in the event that our mask guides could change again, we wanted to make sure that folks are still documenting their status,” said Johnson.

Additional COVID protocol for the school year includes three feet of social distancing when possible and providing updates to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. For a full list of COVID guidelines within IPS schools, click here.