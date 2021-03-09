IPS students learn about mental wellness during summit

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is using March Madness to help students with their mental health.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference and Give an Hour Indiana co-sponsored the IPS summit. Some students between 3rd and 6th grade got lessons on the signs of emotional suffering, signs of emotional well-being, and learned about the negative effects of peer pressure, and the risks of using marijuana.

The chief legal officer of the Big Ten Conference also shared with them the importance of perseverance.

“Your power and enthusiasm as students is coming through the camera, you have strength and determination deep inside you, you have the power to defeat any obstacle that comes your way,” Erica McKinley said. “Positive thoughts develop positive feelings. I learned that what you tell yourself is just as important as what you hear from others. Keep your hearts and your mind safe.”

Some students also were part of the Big Ten book club. The conference donated Marley Dias Gets it Done, a book for youth and teens about ways to make an impact in the community.