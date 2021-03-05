IPS returning to full in-person learning for middle and high school students

INDIANAPOLIS — IPS students are heading back to the classroom.

Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson made the announcement Friday. In the announcement, Johnson said the decision was made based on updated data and a recent discussion with the Marion County Health Department.

All middle and high school students will return to full in-person learning on April 5th, the Monday after spring break. Schools have to be able to maintain 3-feet of social distancing, require masks, and ensure a strong contact tracing protocol.

Families who have opted in for full remote learning can opt in to return. Families who have been learning in person can opt to go to remote learning. However, they have to notify their child’s school by March 12th.

To learn more about the district’s health and safety protocols and to review their latest FAQ, visit the website at IPS.org.