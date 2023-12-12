INDIANAPOLIS — During Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of School Commissioners of the City of Indianapolis, the board is expected to hear the proposal on the 2024-25 Indianapolis Public Schools calendar, which includes a start time change for the district middle schools.

The board is expected to take action on the draft proposal of the district’s 2024-25 school calendar during Thursday’s meeting. According to the draft, students would start the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1, 2024, while teachers would return in mid-July, if the calendar is approved.

The draft calendar also included:

Aug. 1, 2024 – Oct. 4, 2024: Quarter One

Sept. 2, 2024: Labor Day – No School

Sept. 3, 2024: Staff Professional Development Day/ Student Asynchronous Learning

Oct. 7, 2024 – Dec. 19, 2024: Quarter Two

Oct. 14, 2024-Oct. 18, 2024: Fall Break

Oct. 25, 2024: Parents In Touch Day/Student Asynchronous Learning

Nov. 4, 2024-Nov. 5, 2024: Staff Professional Development Day – No School

Nov. 27, 2024-Nov. 29, 2024: Thanksgiving Break

Dec. 19, 2024: Last Student Day of First Semester

Dec. 20, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025: Winter Break

Jan. 6, 2025-March 14, 2025: Quarter Three

Jan. 20, 2025: Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday – No School

Feb. 17, 2025: President’s Day – No School

Feb. 18, 2025: Staff Professional Development – No School

March 17, 2025-May 22, 2025: Quarter Four

March 21, 2025: Parents In Touch Day/Student Asynchronous Learning

March 24, 2025-March 28, 2025: Spring Break

March 31, 2025: Staff Professional Development Day – No School

May 22, 2025: Last Day for Students

IPS officials said the overall sequencing for the draft calendar “remains consistent” with the calendar from the 2023-24 school year. This includes 180 student days and 192 staff days. Officials also stressed that breaks will be aligned with other districts in the area, including Wayne Township, Perry Township and Warren Township. The draft also includes a second teacher work day and continued professional development.

IPS officials also provided updates on moving the start time for the district’s middle schools up in the 2024-25 school year. Officials said that next school year, middle school bell times will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., compared to the current bell times of 7:20 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

IPS said they came to this decision by looking at research surrounding adolescent development, surveying other middle school start times for area townships and by taking surveys of impacted families and staff.

Officials said IPS middle school principals made the “unanimous decision” to recommend a later start time for the middle schools. Their rationale for the decision was a “family first mindset, coupled with research surrounding adolescent development.” The district said this decision was communicated to staff on Friday and Monday and the decision was communicated to parents on Monday.

Aleesia Johnson, the superintendent for IPS, said on Tuesday a “pretty substantial body of research” says that later start times for adolescents “generally put them on a better path. Johnson said that the district also the family feedback also led the district to make its decision.