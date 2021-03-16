IPS parents call for changes to cut opportunity gap

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of parents of Indianapolis Public Schools students is coming together to share its vision for the district.

The group created a letter for the superintendent and the district, calling for changes to create a more just and equitable future for their children.

Some of the things they’d like to see are district-wide goals specifically for Black and brown students set by the board to cut the opportunity gap. They want proficiency for these students to triple over 6 years.

They are also asking for more teachers of color in the classroom, and want discipline and policies that keep kids in school, and address root challenges they face. They want to work with teachers and principals directly on these goals.

“I know that IPS is committed to the work but as parents, we want to emphasize the importance and drive behind making IPS fully equitable and second to none,” said LaToya Tahirou. “We know as parents that we must partner with the district in order to create real change and so that’s what we’re asking to do, we’re asking to come alongside IPS and be at the table to facilitate the change that we would like to see.”

In a statement sent to us, the district says it’s committed to creating the conditions for all students to be successful.

Indianapolis Public Schools is committed to creating the conditions for all of our students to be successful academically, especially our students of color, as we’ve prioritized in both our current strategic plan and the Racial Equity policy passed last summer. We share the feeling of urgency and commitment to equity that has been expressed, and we’re grateful to be engaged in regular dialogue with IPS parents around these topics. We look forward to collaboration and participation that is essential to ensure our students succeed and achieve during these challenging times, and beyond.