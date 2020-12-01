IPS offers Student Support Network sites to help with remote learning

INDIANAPOLIS — In partnership with local community organizations, IPS is offering Student Support Network sites to provide both on-site and off-site assistance for families on remote learning days.

IPS says these partner-run sites will offer a safe and structured place for students when families need a supervised environment for children to learn remotely.

According to IPS, Student Support Network sites in IPS buildings will be available to a limited number of students and will offer a variety of services, including:

  • Access to remote learning assistance and training for care providers
  • Small group classroom supervision for students by the partner
  • Meals (breakfast and lunch) provided by the IPS Food Service Team

“Sites will adhere to the CDC and local/state COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing; daily and frequent cleaning, including high-touch surfaces and areas; and frequent handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations. Masks are also required,” IPS said in a release.

ISP released the following list of Student Support Network site locations:

*REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

Off-Site Student Support Network Partners:

  • Irsay Family YMCA- Full Day eLearning Care 
    430 S. Alabama St.
    Indianapolis, IN 46225
    (317) 771-1453
    Registration Available
  • Hawthorne Community Center
    2440 W. Ohio St.
    Indianapolis, IN 46222
    https://hawthornecenter.org
    *Currently at capacity. Awaiting waitlist materials.
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis
  • Finish Line Boys & Girls Club, 3870 North Post Road, 317-672-3410
  • Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club, 1949 East Troy Ave., 317-784-4561
  • LeGore Boys & Girls Club, 5228 West Minnesota St., 317-241-0557
  • Lilly Boys & Girls Club, 801 South State, 317-632-2010
  • Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club, 2310 East 30th St., 317-926-4222
    www.bgcindy.org

    • On-Site Student Support Networks:

    • AYS Liftoff E-Learning at: 
      -Broad Ripple High School, 1405 Broad Ripple Ave. 
      -Clarence Farrington School 61, 4326 Patricia St.
      This program will focus on providing e-learning and social and emotional support for students in a safe and healthy environment. 
      Learn more and register at www.ayskids.org/e-learning!

    On-Site Student Support Network opening Dec. 7:

    Please Note: 

    All On-Site Student Support Networks will be closed during winter beak, Dec. 21-Jan. 1.

    All Off-Site Student Support Networks may have a different holiday schedule, please inquire with that particular site.

    IPS will remain in remote learning through Jan. 18.

