IPS offers Student Support Network sites to help with remote learning

INDIANAPOLIS — In partnership with local community organizations, IPS is offering Student Support Network sites to provide both on-site and off-site assistance for families on remote learning days.
IPS says these partner-run sites will offer a safe and structured place for students when families need a supervised environment for children to learn remotely.
According to IPS, Student Support Network sites in IPS buildings will be available to a limited number of students and will offer a variety of services, including:
- Access to remote learning assistance and training for care providers
- Small group classroom supervision for students by the partner
- Meals (breakfast and lunch) provided by the IPS Food Service Team
“Sites will adhere to the CDC and local/state COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing; daily and frequent cleaning, including high-touch surfaces and areas; and frequent handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations. Masks are also required,” IPS said in a release.
ISP released the following list of Student Support Network site locations:
*REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED
Off-Site Student Support Network Partners:
- Irsay Family YMCA- Full Day eLearning Care
430 S. Alabama St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 771-1453
Registration Available
- Hawthorne Community Center
2440 W. Ohio St.
Indianapolis, IN 46222
https://hawthornecenter.org
*Currently at capacity. Awaiting waitlist materials.
- MLK Community Center
40 W. 40th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46208
www.MLKCenterIndy.org/learn
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis
- Finish Line Boys & Girls Club, 3870 North Post Road, 317-672-3410
www.bgcindy.org
- Crossroads Academy
4602 N. College Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46205
www.crossroadsamec.org
Parent Letter
Health Care Form
Registration Application
Program dates: 11/30-1/15/21
On-Site Student Support Networks:
- Shepherd Community Center at:
Ralph Waldo Emerson 58, 321 North Linwood Ave.
www.shepherdcommunity.org
- Edna Martin Christian Center at:
Anna Brochhausen 88, 5801 E. 16th St.
Registration Available
- AYS Liftoff E-Learning at:
-Broad Ripple High School, 1405 Broad Ripple Ave.
-Clarence Farrington School 61, 4326 Patricia St.
This program will focus on providing e-learning and social and emotional support for students in a safe and healthy environment.
Learn more and register at www.ayskids.org/e-learning!
On-Site Student Support Network opening Dec. 7:
- John H. Boner Community Center at:
-Thomas Gregg 15, 2302 East Michigan St.
-Brookside 54, 3150 East 10th St.
www.jbncenters.org
Waitlist Form
Please Note:
All On-Site Student Support Networks will be closed during winter beak, Dec. 21-Jan. 1.
All Off-Site Student Support Networks may have a different holiday schedule, please inquire with that particular site.
IPS will remain in remote learning through Jan. 18.