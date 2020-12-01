IPS offers Student Support Network sites to help with remote learning

INDIANAPOLIS — In partnership with local community organizations, IPS is offering Student Support Network sites to provide both on-site and off-site assistance for families on remote learning days.

IPS says these partner-run sites will offer a safe and structured place for students when families need a supervised environment for children to learn remotely.

According to IPS, Student Support Network sites in IPS buildings will be available to a limited number of students and will offer a variety of services, including:

Access to remote learning assistance and training for care providers

Small group classroom supervision for students by the partner

Meals (breakfast and lunch) provided by the IPS Food Service Team

“Sites will adhere to the CDC and local/state COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing; daily and frequent cleaning, including high-touch surfaces and areas; and frequent handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations. Masks are also required,” IPS said in a release.

ISP released the following list of Student Support Network site locations:

*REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

Off-Site Student Support Network Partners:

Irsay Family YMCA- Full Day eLearning Care

430 S. Alabama St.

Indianapolis, IN 46225

(317) 771-1453

Registration Available

Hawthorne Community Center

2440 W. Ohio St.

Indianapolis, IN 46222

https://hawthornecenter.org

*Currently at capacity. Awaiting waitlist materials.

MLK Community Center

40 W. 40th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46208

www.MLKCenterIndy.org/learn

Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis

Finish Line Boys & Girls Club, 3870 North Post Road, 317-672-3410

Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club, 1949 East Troy Ave., 317-784-4561 LeGore Boys & Girls Club, 5228 West Minnesota St., 317-241-0557 Lilly Boys & Girls Club, 801 South State, 317-632-2010 Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club, 2310 East 30th St., 317-926-4222

www.bgcindy.org

On-Site Student Support Networks:

Shepherd Community Center at:

Ralph Waldo Emerson 58, 321 North Linwood Ave.

www.shepherdcommunity.org

Edna Martin Christian Center at:

Anna Brochhausen 88, 5801 E. 16th St.

Registration Available

AYS Liftoff E-Learning at:

-Broad Ripple High School, 1405 Broad Ripple Ave.

-Clarence Farrington School 61, 4326 Patricia St.

This program will focus on providing e-learning and social and emotional support for students in a safe and healthy environment.

Learn more and register at www.ayskids.org/e-learning!

On-Site Student Support Network opening Dec. 7:

John H. Boner Community Center at:

-Thomas Gregg 15, 2302 East Michigan St.

-Brookside 54, 3150 East 10th St.

www.jbncenters.org

Waitlist Form

Please Note:

All On-Site Student Support Networks will be closed during winter beak, Dec. 21-Jan. 1.

All Off-Site Student Support Networks may have a different holiday schedule, please inquire with that particular site.

IPS will remain in remote learning through Jan. 18.