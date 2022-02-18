INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis public school officials hope the community will take advantage of two new opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.

Arsenal Technical High School and Broad Ripple High School both opened testing clinics Tuesday. They’re offering rapid and PCR COVID tests to students, families, and the broader community.

“We partnered with the IDOH through a federal government grant to have testing in all of our schools, that is specifically for our staff and students so we opened up these locations to better serve our families and our communities,” said Megan Carlson, health service director at IPS.

The following school locations are offering BinaxNOW tests (for IPS students and staff): Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 East 16th Street, 46218

Arlington Middle School | 4825 North Arlington Avenue, 46226

Brookside School 54 | 3150 East 10th Street, 46201

Carl Wilde School 79 | 5002 West 34th Street, 46224

Center for Inquiry School 2 | 725 North New Jersey Street, 46202

Center for Inquiry School 27 | 545 East 19th Street, 46202

Center for Inquiry School 70 | 510 46th Street, 46205

Center for Inquiry School 84 | 440 East 57th Street, 46220

Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road, 46226

Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Avenue, 46201

Clarence Farrington School 61 | 4326 Patricia Street, 46222

Cold Spring School | 3650 Cold Spring Road, 46222

Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 South Reisner Street, 46221

Eleanor Skillen School 34 | 1410 Wade Street, 46203

Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 West 18th Street, 46222

Francis Bellamy School 102 | 9501 East 36th Place, 46235

George S. Buck School 94 | 2701 Devon Avenue, 46219

George W. Julian School 57 | 5435 East Washington Street, 46219

George Washington Carver School 87 | 2411 Indianapolis Avenue, 46208

Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28 | 510 Laurel Street, 46203

IPS | Butler University Laboratory School 55 | 1349 East 54th Street, 46220

IPS | Butler University Laboratory School 60 | 3330 North Pennsylvania Avenue, 46205

James A. Garfield School 31 | 307 Lincoln Street, 46225

James Russell Lowell School 51 | 3426 Roosevelt Avenue, 46218

James Whitcomb Riley School 43 | 150 West 40th Street, 46208

Jonathan Jennings School 109 | 6150 Gateway Drive, 46254

Lew Wallace School 107 | 3307 Ashway Drive, 46224

Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 North Kiel Avenue, 46224

Paul I. Miller School 114 | 2251 Sloan Avenue, 46203

Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58 | 321 North Linwood Avenue, 46201

Raymond F. Brandes School 65 | 4065 Asbury Street, 46227

Rousseau McClellan School 91| 5111 Evanston Avenue, 46205

Sankofa School of Success @ Arlington Woods 99 | 5801 East 30th Street, 46218

Sidener Academy for High Ability Students | 2424 Kessler Blvd., East Drive, 46220

SUPER School 19 | 2020 Dawson Street, 46203

Theodore Potter School 74 | 1601 East 10th Street, 46201

Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School | 2302 East Michigan Street, 46201

William McKinley School 39 | 1733 Spann Avenue, 46203

William Penn School 49 | 1720 West Wilkins Street, 46221 The following school locations are offering iHealth rapid antigen testing (for IPS students, staff and families Arsenal Technical High School | 1500 East Michigan Street, 46201

Crispus Attucks High School | 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, 46202

Edison School of the Arts 47 | 777 South White River Pkwy West Drive, 46221

Floro Torrence School 83 | 5050 East 42nd Street, 46226

Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2353 North Columbia Avenue, 46205

George Washington High School | 2215 West Washington Street, 46222

Harshman Middle School | 1501 East 10th Street, 46201

Northwest Middle School | 5525 West 34th Street, 46224

Positive Supports Academy | 3200 East Raymond Street, 46203

Robert Lee Frost School 106 | 5301 Roxbury Road, 46226

ROOTS Program | 3200 E. Raymond St. (Door 5), 46203

Shortridge High School | 3401 North Meridian Street, 46208 The following school locations are offering PCR and rapid testing (for IPS students, staff, families and general public) Arsenal Technical High School | 1500 East Michigan Street, 46201 6:30-10:30 a.m. (open for IPS students, staff and families only) 3-7 p.m. (open to the general public) Call 317-829-6668 upon arrival.

Broad Ripple High School | 1115 Broad Ripple Avenue, 46220

This location is open to all members of the public with an appointment. 6:30-10:30 a.m.



3-7 p.m. Call 317-548-2147 upon arrival. Pre-registration is required for both locations.

The tests are available by appointment.