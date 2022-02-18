INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis public school officials hope the community will take advantage of two new opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.
Arsenal Technical High School and Broad Ripple High School both opened testing clinics Tuesday. They’re offering rapid and PCR COVID tests to students, families, and the broader community.
“We partnered with the IDOH through a federal government grant to have testing in all of our schools, that is specifically for our staff and students so we opened up these locations to better serve our families and our communities,” said Megan Carlson, health service director at IPS.
- Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 East 16th Street, 46218
- Arlington Middle School | 4825 North Arlington Avenue, 46226
- Brookside School 54 | 3150 East 10th Street, 46201
- Carl Wilde School 79 | 5002 West 34th Street, 46224
- Center for Inquiry School 2 | 725 North New Jersey Street, 46202
- Center for Inquiry School 27 | 545 East 19th Street, 46202
- Center for Inquiry School 70 | 510 46th Street, 46205
- Center for Inquiry School 84 | 440 East 57th Street, 46220
- Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road, 46226
- Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Avenue, 46201
- Clarence Farrington School 61 | 4326 Patricia Street, 46222
- Cold Spring School | 3650 Cold Spring Road, 46222
- Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 South Reisner Street, 46221
- Eleanor Skillen School 34 | 1410 Wade Street, 46203
- Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 West 18th Street, 46222
- Francis Bellamy School 102 | 9501 East 36th Place, 46235
- George S. Buck School 94 | 2701 Devon Avenue, 46219
- George W. Julian School 57 | 5435 East Washington Street, 46219
- George Washington Carver School 87 | 2411 Indianapolis Avenue, 46208
- Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28 | 510 Laurel Street, 46203
- IPS | Butler University Laboratory School 55 | 1349 East 54th Street, 46220
- IPS | Butler University Laboratory School 60 | 3330 North Pennsylvania Avenue, 46205
- James A. Garfield School 31 | 307 Lincoln Street, 46225
- James Russell Lowell School 51 | 3426 Roosevelt Avenue, 46218
- James Whitcomb Riley School 43 | 150 West 40th Street, 46208
- Jonathan Jennings School 109 | 6150 Gateway Drive, 46254
- Lew Wallace School 107 | 3307 Ashway Drive, 46224
- Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 North Kiel Avenue, 46224
- Paul I. Miller School 114 | 2251 Sloan Avenue, 46203
- Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58 | 321 North Linwood Avenue, 46201
- Raymond F. Brandes School 65 | 4065 Asbury Street, 46227
- Rousseau McClellan School 91| 5111 Evanston Avenue, 46205
- Sankofa School of Success @ Arlington Woods 99 | 5801 East 30th Street, 46218
- Sidener Academy for High Ability Students | 2424 Kessler Blvd., East Drive, 46220
- SUPER School 19 | 2020 Dawson Street, 46203
- Theodore Potter School 74 | 1601 East 10th Street, 46201
- Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School | 2302 East Michigan Street, 46201
- William McKinley School 39 | 1733 Spann Avenue, 46203
- William Penn School 49 | 1720 West Wilkins Street, 46221
- Arsenal Technical High School | 1500 East Michigan Street, 46201
- Crispus Attucks High School | 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, 46202
- Edison School of the Arts 47 | 777 South White River Pkwy West Drive, 46221
- Floro Torrence School 83 | 5050 East 42nd Street, 46226
- Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2353 North Columbia Avenue, 46205
- George Washington High School | 2215 West Washington Street, 46222
- Harshman Middle School | 1501 East 10th Street, 46201
- Northwest Middle School | 5525 West 34th Street, 46224
- Positive Supports Academy | 3200 East Raymond Street, 46203
- Robert Lee Frost School 106 | 5301 Roxbury Road, 46226
- ROOTS Program | 3200 E. Raymond St. (Door 5), 46203
- Shortridge High School | 3401 North Meridian Street, 46208
- Arsenal Technical High School | 1500 East Michigan Street, 46201
- 6:30-10:30 a.m. (open for IPS students, staff and families only)
- 3-7 p.m. (open to the general public)
Call 317-829-6668 upon arrival.
- Broad Ripple High School | 1115 Broad Ripple Avenue, 46220
- 6:30-10:30 a.m.
- 3-7 p.m.
- This location is open to all members of the public with an appointment.
Call 317-548-2147 upon arrival.
Pre-registration is required for both locations.
The tests are available by appointment.