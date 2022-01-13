IPS is the latest district to move to remote learning this week as COVID cases surge

More central Indiana schools have decided to end the week with remote learning as COVID cases continue to rise.

Indianapolis Public Schools is the latest district in central Indiana to announce they would be moving to virtual learning this week due to staffing shortages.

These shortages are due to the highly contagious omicron variant which continues to spread.

Indianapolis Public Schools, Ben Davis High School, Greenfield High School, Warren Township Schools and Anderson Community Schools are all moving to remote learning Thursday and Friday due to the recent surge.

Pike Township is planning to return to in-person learning Thursday after being virtual all week so far, but we’re keeping a close eye on possible transportation delays due to bus driver shortages.

President Joe Biden wants to keep kids in the classroom.

His administration is promising to distribute 5 million free, rapid antigen tests to K-12 schools each month to be used in two types of testing.

The first is screening tests, in which a portion of students are tested on a regular basis in hopes of finding those who did not realize they were infected.

The tests may also be used to create test-to-stay programs, for which students exposed to someone with the coronavirus are allowed to stay in school rather than quarantine at home as long as they periodically test negative.

The White House said states will be able to request tests, and the first shipments are expected later this month.

All of this is in the hopes of stopping the spread of the virus to avoid moving to remote learning.