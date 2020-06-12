IPS hosts virtual conversation on race

INDIANAPOLIS – On Friday, Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting a virtual conversation called “Let’s Talk: An Honest Conversation About Race.”

IPS leaders are talking about race, and racism, in America. IPS students and families, as well as anyone from the community, are invited to take part.

Four IPS leaders are the presenters: Superintendent Aleesia Johnson, Racial Equity Office Director Dr. Patricia Payne, IPS Board President Michael O’Connor and IPS Board Vice President Evan Hawkins.

The presenters will first give remarks, including a discussion of their own prejudice and bias, and then host a Q & A.

“We have young children that are scared to go outside, young children who are afraid of police,” said panelist Dr. Patricia Payne. “They expect us to have the answers to everything, and we want to make sure that we equipped our educational leaders to be able to do that.”

Dr. Payne said the way forward for the 31,000 students at IPS and the community as a whole is to have this open, at-times uncomfortable, discussion.

“We have a large population of students of color, and so we want teachers to understand what it means when these disproportionalities and disparities are hitting our families and what to do about it,” she said.

The virtual conversation starts at noon on Friday, June 12. Up to 1,000 people can take part.

Click here to register for the conversation.

A recording of the discussion will be posted on the IPS Facebook page and website.

IPS is also hosting two more conversations. When we get those dates and times, we will let you know.