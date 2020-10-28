IPS families to get update during superintendent’s State of the District

INDIANAPOLIS – Tonight, IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson will deliver her second State of the District Address.

During that time, Johnson is set to update IPS families on COVID-19 precautions and highlight where the district is headed.

While COVID has been a major part of the conversation this year, Johnson says she hasn’t forgotten about her strategic goals for the district moving forward.

“We had to look at all the things we wanted to do and adjust those plans,” she said. “We know a great deal of time and resources will are going to response to the virus and making sure we have safe learning environments for our children.”

The address will begin at 6 p.m.