IPS administration recommends remote learning for all students at start of school year

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Public Schools administrators will recommend that the school year begin with 100% remote learning for all students starting Aug. 17.

The administration’s recommendation must be approved by the IPS Board of School Commissioners, who are scheduled to vote on it during a meeting Thursday.

If approved, in-person learning would be delayed until at least October. The hope is that the delay will allow more time for the number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County to decline and stabilize.

“From the beginning, IPS administration has said we would remain flexible and respond to the changing data with an emphasis on the health and safety of our students as our top priority,” said Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent.

“The decision to delay the return to in-person learning will allow more time for the number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County to stabilize and decrease to a less dangerous level.”

IPS’ original plan called for school to start on Aug. 3, with families having the option for virtual learning. However, the district pushed the start date back two weeks in response to an uptick in coronavirus cases in Indiana.

IPS said all students will have an electronic device for the 2020-2021 school year. Students in Grades Pre-K-2 will receive an iPad; students in Grades 3-12 will receive a Chromebook. A MiFi mobile hot spot device will also be available to families who do not have access to internet service.

IPS also plans to supplement remote learning with learning hubs—physical spaces where students who struggle with remote instruction can go to access their classwork and get help.