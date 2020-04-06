IPL shows support for #INThisTogether campaign by lighting up downtown building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Power & Light Company is showing support for the statewide #INThisTogether campaign by lighting up their building. They’re thanking all Hoosiers for staying home, and they’re thanking those on the front lines battling the coronavirus.

For the next week, their light displays will honor various organizations including healthcare workers, IMPD, service industry workers, and first responders.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the week:

Thanks, IMPD – April 6

Thanks, Healthcare Heroes – April 7

Thanks, Service Industry – April 8

Thanks, IFD – April 9

Thanks, EMT – April 10