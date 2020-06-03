IPL Downtown Freedom Fest, fireworks display canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the biggest July 4th celebrations in central Indiana is canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Emmis Communications Corporation announced Wednesday morning the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest and accompanying fireworks display are canceled.

The event has attracted tens of thousands of people to downtown Indy in its 50-year history.

A spokesperson for Emmis Communications Corporation says they didn’t make the decision lightly. “There were two main factors in our decision: social distancing and public health concerns, and the deployment of financial resources in the current economic environment,” Kate Healey Snedeker, APR, said.