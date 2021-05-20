Investigators search for Nissan Pathfinder after man killed in hit-and-run crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed one man on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 5300 block of E. Fall Creek Parkway North Drive around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a personal injury crash.

Upon arrival, officers learned a blue Chevrolet had been traveling east on Fall Creek and came upon a male standing in the middle of the road. The driver of the Chevrolet swerved to avoid the person, but clipped the male, knocking him to the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a tree line briefly trapping the driver.

IMPD says the driver forced his way out of the vehicle and then checked on the male, who was sitting up and talking. The driver then went to get help as his cell phone was lost in the crash.

After the Chevrolet driver left to get help, the injured pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle. That driver then fled the scene without stopping to provide aid or information. The male did not survive the second impact.

Based on evidence at the scene, investigators have determined the fleeing vehicle to be a silver, 2017-2020 Nissan Pathfinder. They are now are asking for help in locating the vehicle. Detectives expect the Nissan will have obvious front bumper damage from the crash.

If you have information on the vehicle, call IMPD’s Crash Investigation office at 317-327-6549.