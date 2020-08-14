Investigators looking for help identifying suspects in downtown arson

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are looking for help identifying suspects involved in arsons during the May riots.

The department said several people are wanted for placing or detonating incendiary devices during the early morning hours of May 30 at the T-Mobile store in downtown Indianapolis. They were captured on camera detonating the devices that had the potential to destroy the store and injure people living above the location.

Anyone with information about the suspects or with other information is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may receive an award up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction and they are not required to provide their name.