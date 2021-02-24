Investigators continue search for north side Indy arsonist

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire investigators continue searching for the person who set fire to a home on Indy’s north side in November. Since the fire ignited, homeowners’ cameras have captured other people trespassing and entering the home.

The arson happened early in the morning on November 7 at the house located in the 1200 block of East 91st Street. Surveillance video shows a person coming into the backyard, lighting a fire on the back deck, leaving, returning again, and relighting the fire.

“After about 30 minutes, according to our surveillance cameras, that’s when the windows started breaking on the patio,” the homeowner who did not want to be identified said. “That’s what alerted our dogs, they started barking and then my wife woke up, came out of our bedroom and that’s when she started shouting, ‘Ben, Ben, Ben. 911. 911.'”

Hours later, the homeowner’s wife and some friends went back to the home to see if there was anything left to salvage. They took pictures. Then, the homeowner said they returned the next day to discover someone broke in.

“So, we were kind of looking around with the investigators and everything,” he said. “Brought us to the easement that is behind our property and we came across almost all of the belongings that were missing, laying back there under a tower.”

The man said cameras set up in the home and around the property have captured other people on the property, including a man who entered the home Tuesday, despite posted “No Trespassing” signs.

Picture of person who broke into home at 1231 E. 91st Street on Tuesday captured on homeowner’s camera

“I don’t want to allege in any way that this person was responsible for this,” the homeowner said. “But he certainly wasn’t supposed to be there.”

Fire investigators are still working to solve this arson case. They ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.