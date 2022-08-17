CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A call for an unconscious male in a cemetery turned into a death investigation in Connersville.

The Connersville Police Department said officers responded to Dale Cemetery just after 7 a.m. Wednesday on a report on an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found a dead male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

After speaking with the Fayette County Prosecutor, the department decided to ask the Indiana State Police to investigate the death. The department said they are describing the death as suspicious as of the time of this report.

The Indiana State Police confirmed that they are actively investigating a death in Connersville, but was unable to provide any additional information.