5 shot including 4-year-old outside a funeral home on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after multiple people were injured in a shooting near a near northwest side funeral home Saturday afternoon.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of West 30th Street. This is near the intersection of 30th Street and Clifton Street. The initial calls came out around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot

When police arrived, they found three victims at the scene including a 16-year-old girl, a man, and a 4-year-old girl. The 4-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The condition of the other two victims was stabilized.

Shortly afterward, police responded to the hospital for reports of people who arrived with gunshot wounds. Their condition was not immediately available.

Police say shortly before the shooting, a man got out of a vehicle and went to another vehicle by the funeral home. An argument took place that ended with gunfire around the truck. Everyone wounded in the shooting was in the parking lot of the funeral home.

BREAKING: Large IMPD presence on Clifton and 30th St. PIO is on the way and we’ll have more information to pass along then. @CBS4Indy @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/m1uaeYFKZi — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) July 31, 2021

The IMPD said the 1100 block of W 30th near Clifton is shut down due to an active investigation. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.