Investigation underway after Marion County deputy shoots individual in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a Marion County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot an individual in Broad Ripple on Saturday evening.

According to IMPD, the police action shooting occurred in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard near the Rise N Roll Bakery at around 5:25 p.m.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department stated the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

In a brief statement, IMPD said the victim was in serious but stable condition. No officers were hurt.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated once more information has been obtained.