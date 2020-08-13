Investigation underway after man found dead on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death on the city’s near east side.

The IMPD said officers responded to Jefferson Avenue between East Washington Street and East New York Street just before 8 a.m. Thursday on a death investigation. When they arrived, they found a man dead from apparent trauma.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.