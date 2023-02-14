GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a construction site on the west side of Greenfield.

The Greenfield Police Department said officers were called to the construction site on Windswept Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday when workers found a man dead.

An initial investigation indicates the man was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the area just after 4 a.m. Monday. The driver was not located during the initial crash investigation.

The man was discovered approximately 600 yards from where the vehicle was left after the crash. The department said investigators indicated that it would not have been possible for anyone to see the man from the road or where the vehicle was left.

The investigation remains ongoing as of the time of this report.