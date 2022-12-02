WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility.

The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility.

The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew Chester, 53, had died.

ISP Investigators are being assisted by the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been conducted, ISP said, and the results as well as toxicology are pending. This is an active investigation.