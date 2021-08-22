Investigation underway after IMPD officer-involved shooting on the city’s southeast side

by: Allyson Edmonds

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Just before 2 a.m., IMPD responded to the 6500 block of Knobstone Way for the welfare check of a person. Police say a man was suffering from a crisis when officers arrived on scene. A struggle ensued once officers intervened, resulting in an officer shot once in the leg.

The officer was reportedly transported to a local hospital in stable condition. At this time, there is no information on the suspect or what led to the shooting.

This story is developing.

