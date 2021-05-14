Investigation underway after human remains discovered in Brownsburg storage unit

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are actively investigating after human remains were discovered in a storage facility Thursday.

The Brownsburg Police Department says they responded to the Ameri-Stor facility Thursday after witnesses told them they thought something was decomposing in one of the units.

The unit was allegedly leased by Jeremy Farmer, a man arrested in February in connection with his father’s disappearance in November 2019. Jeremy was charged with Fred Farmer’s murder based on phone and financial evidence and accounts of conversations by witnesses.

Based on that information, police got a search warrant for the unit, opening it to discover human remains.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent a crime scene unit along with Brownsburg’s crime scene investigators to process the scene.

The human remains were turned over to the Marion County Coroner to examine and try to determine a positive identification and possible cause and manner of death.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.