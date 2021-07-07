Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Clinton County

MULBERRY, Ind. – Authorities say two people were found dead at a Clinton County home.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched for a welfare check at a home located at 215 S. Elm St. in Mulberry around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found two people dead; they were identified as Robert “Keith” Lipsett, 57, of Mulberry, and Carrie Hazlebaker, 42, of Mulberry.

The deaths remain under investigation. Police said there was no safety concern for the public.

Indiana State Police, the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Animal Control and Clinton County Central Dispatch assisted in the response.

