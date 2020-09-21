Investigation underway after 2 die in Carroll County house fire

BRINGHURST, Ind.– An investigation is underway in Carroll County after two people died Monday morning in a house fire.

The fire was reported to authorities just after 9 a.m. in the 2700 block of South State Road 29 in Bringhurst, about one mile north of Burlington. Officials say someone was driving by and spotted smoke, then called 911.

People passing by also stopped to see if anyone was in the house. They located an unconscious woman in the home before firefighters arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters arrived and took control of the fire. In the remnants of the house, firefighters found a man’s body, as well as a dog’s body.

The deceased will be identified after family notification, officials said.

A preliminary cause of the fire was not released, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who passed through the area during the fire is asked to call the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office at 765-564-2413, option #1.