Investigation into meth dealing ends in Mitchell man’s arrest

MITCHELL, Ind. — The Indiana State Police have a man in custody after they say he was dealing methamphetamine around the Mitchell area.

The ISP says the arrest comes after a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District All Crimes Enforcement Section and ISP Drug Enforcement Detectives.

Police were able to search his residence in the 300 block of West Frank Street after establishing probable cause that he was in possession of methamphetamine.

While searching his residence, the ISP said troopers saw John Jones trying to flush methamphetamine down the toilet. He was unsuccessful, and troopers say they found approximately 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic syringes, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of dealing.

Jones was brought into custody and preliminarily charged with:

Felony dealing methamphetamine under 5 grams with a prior conviction

Felony possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction

Felondy possession of hypodermic syringe

Felony obstruction of justice

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Anyone with illegal drug activity information can call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.