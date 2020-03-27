Intubation hoods combating coronavirus in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – With a potential shortage of personal protective equipment nationwide, Hancock Regional Hospital is getting creative in how it will protect its medical staff from coronavirus.

Doctors and nurses just received their first three intubation hoods, thanks to race car manufacturer Scott Klein.

“It is a plexiglass, enclosed box,” Doctor Taryn Papandria, Chief of Emergency Medicine, explained as she showed how the box works.

“It allows the person doing the intubation or doing the breathing machine to put their hands through while the patient’s head is underneath it.”

The box will be placed over a patient’s head. It will reportedly keep virus particles from infecting others while the patient is being intubated.

“Typically, your face is very close to the patients face,” Papandria explained.

As of Friday morning, Hancock Regional Health had 13 positive cases of coronavirus and dozens of tests pending.

“They go from minor breathing difficulties to severe breathing difficulties very, very quickly,” Papandria told CBS4.

That is why doctors are needing to intubate some of their patients.

The health care providers plan to start using the intubation hoods Friday afternoon. They have two in the emergency department and one in their ICU.

Papandria explained how the box was created.

“This was kind of the power of social media,” she said. “This was actually just developed in January by a Tainwanese anesthesiologist during the thick of the Chinese outbreak and it has caught fire through the medical community.”

That Taiwanese anesthesiologist posted his innovation online, offering people the measurements and instructions on how to build it. Doctors around the world say he just wanted to help his colleagues in the thick of the coronavirus outbreak. All the boxes require are plexiglass and adhesive.

Hancock Regional Hospital staff say anyone can make the boxes if they have the materials. They’re hoping people start donating the useful tool to their local facility, along with handmade masks, gowns and other PPE.

How do I make one?

The boxes need to measure 16″ deep x 22″ wide x 20″ tall. The hand holes need to be 22” so that medical staff have some room to get their hands and arms through to the patient.

If you’re interested in making one of the intubation hoods, more information can be found here.