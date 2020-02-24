‘Intruder-resistant’ glass installed at Indianapolis high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Decatur Central High School just installed “intruder-resistant” glass.

Administrators tell us it is now at three main entrances at the school. It is supposed to make it harder for an intruder to get inside.

The company who manufactures the glass, School Guard Glass, said it is not bullet proof but even if someone shootings it hundreds of times, the person can not break a hole in it to enter.

This story will be updated with a complete report.

Video demonstration provided by School Guard Glass: