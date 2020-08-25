Intruder caught on camera breaking into Irvington home while couple sleeps

IRVINGTON, Ind. — An intruder was caught on camera breaking into a home in Irvington. The break-in happened in the middle of the night while a couple was sleeping just feet away.

“It seems like he didn’t care. It didn’t bother him one bit,” said Sam Johnson, the home invasion victim.

Footage shows a man walking up stairs which lead to the back of the home. Johnson says once the man got up the back steps, he went across the roof, pulled out a window air conditioning unit and crawled through a window.

“During the night my wife woke up and thought something was amiss, and so I got up with her and saw there was a light on in a room that shouldn’t have a light on and the door was locked,” said Johnson.

Johnson scared the man away. Footage shows the intruder running out the same window he got in through.

When Johnson took a closer look at the footage, he figured out the stranger spent nearly an hour inside his home.

“(He spent) a long time looking through various drawers, various things finding what he deemed to be valuable. He spent most of the time in that room, but there were things taken from another room, so he did move around to multiple rooms,” said Johnson.

There are several cameras installed around the Irvington home. There’s even a warning sign about the cameras. Johnson tells CBS4 he’s had a surveillance system for the past five years, and he’s never had to use it until August 13.

“So obviously he wasn’t too concerned about getting caught on camera,” said Johnson.

Johnson knows the intruder had a plan because he found piles of things, including jewelry packed up and ready to go.

“(There was) stuff you wouldn’t expect as well—small clothing articles, medicine, even candy. There was a bag of candy, maybe anything that just looked good in the moment,” said Johnson.

Johnson doesn’t recognize the suspect, but he’s assuming he’s desperate.

“To me, it almost seems like somebody who really needs the stuff, and that even kind of makes it sad because I feel like we’re pretty helpful and giving people. If the scenario were different, we would maybe want to help somebody in that same type of scenario, but it’s completely different when you’re an uninvited guest,” said Johnson.

Johnson wants this man to stop or to get caught before someone gets hurt.

“I think it could’ve gone a lot worse. He could’ve had a weapon. He could’ve been more aggressive. He could’ve gotten away with a lot more. So honestly, I’m thankful it turned out how it did,” said Johnson.

While this intruder may not have stolen anything, he did steal a sense of security. Now this Irvington couple is reconsidering where they call home.

“Honestly, the pressure is on us. We feel like we need to move before something else happens. The fact that we were in the house, we have cameras, we had some motion sensor lights—it’s like how many more deterrents can we possibly make?” said Johnson.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video or know anything that could help track him down, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.