Interim executive director takes over temporarily at City Market

INDIANAPOLIS– For much of the last several months, the City Market, located just blocks from the heart of Indianapolis and Monument Circle, typified what went wrong downtown in the spring and summer of 2020.

Loiterers camped on benches all night and day, leaving behind trash and debris, as drugs were dealt in the open and overdose victims fell out daily.

There was a pair of stabbings just a couple weeks ago on the Plaza and the general consensus for the few downtown workers left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic economic shut down and rioting after social injustice protests in the spring was that the gauntlet of panhandlers outside the City Market doors was too imposing to run in order to buy lunch or a cup of coffee from the vendors inside struggling to stay open.

“It’s been just a very dark time,” said Michah Harshaw, standing at the grill of The Tamale Place. “I’ve been embarrassed personally. It’s kind of like this dark cloud that hangs over this building and the exterior of this building has been a problem. There’s been a lot of things in the news and the media about what’s been happening just right outside of our window and it’s been a little terrifying.”

Harshaw says things are getting better at the City Market.

“I would say since the end of July I’ve definitely seen a huge turnaround,” he said. “I’m really hopeful that some new blood will just kind of uplift things, that’s really what I want.”

That “new blood” will come, at least temporarily, from veteran downtown marketer Catherine Esselman who’s been named as the interim executive director of the City Market until a new fulltime leader is hired by the end of the year.

“I’d encourage people to come and feel it for themselves, and those businesses that they supported before, those businesses have now provided different ways to access them. You can deliver from them. You can order on line from them. You can do curbside pickup from them,” she said. “I see opportunity for vendors, some vintage clothes or shoes or candles or teas, how can we help on a short term basis to provide an opportunity to a small retailer who might want an opportunity there.”

In just her third day on the job, Esselman said she realized that the perception of cleanliness and security outside will draw customers inside.

“We have a great relationship with IMPD, with our homeless outreach folks, and there’s just so many factors at play,” she said. “We have now put up bike racks, some temporary blockades when the Market’s closed and comes down when the Market opens again. It is a deterrent. We have new signage up. Our housekeeping staff is amazing and doing the best they can to keep things wiped down and clean and remind people it’s a safe sanitary place to enjoy a meal.”

On Tuesday John Mavrikis at Grecian Garden made $73 serving a fraction of the customers he fed before the pandemic shutdown in March.

“The outside is better. They cleaned it up. You still see some trash out there but for the most part it is a lot better than it was two or three weeks ago,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is for them to work with us on our rent payments. We have talked with them about taking up our rent payments for this year and moving them to next year and adding additional rent next year when hopefully the business will be back down here.

“The plan now is for small businesses to hopefully make it to next spring.”

Mavrikis said City Market Board Members have offered to meet with struggling vendors to work out a plan to find a way to stay in business until downtown comes back to life with more employees next year.

“I think the City Market is important to the city of Indianapolis,” said Mavrikis. “Could it close down? I hope it doesn’t happen. I think it’s important to the city of Indianapolis to have this landmark here.”