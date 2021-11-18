Inmate’s death at Miami Correctional Facility sparks homicide investigation

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Indiana State Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility.

Investigators say around 10 a.m. Wednesday, correction officers found Leo Cullen, 43, severely injured in a “dayroom” in the facility. He died despite medical intervention by prison staff members.

Foul play is suspected in Cullen’s death.

Investigators hope to learn more when an autopsy is conducted, and results are released.

ISP began the investigation at the request of the Miami Correctional Facility.