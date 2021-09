BUNKER HILL, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility as a homicide.

Matthew Koch, 42, was found unresponsive in his P Housing Unit cell around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Koch died despite life-saving measures from prison staff.

Investigators with the Indiana State Police suspect foul play and are treating Koch’s death as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. State police said the investigation is ongoing.