Inmate dies from Legionnaire’s disease amid outbreak at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON, Ind. – An inmate at Pendleton Correctional Facility has died from Legionnaire’s disease.

The Department of Correction confirmed the death Friday afternoon and said the individual died at the hospital. IDOC said it was working with the Indiana Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of the contamination.

Earlier this week, IDOC officials confirmed a Legionnaire’s disease outbreak at the facility. The ailment is a serious type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria. Outbreaks are usually associated with large or complex water systems, such as showers, fountains and hot tubs.

It can be treated with antibiotics and individuals can make a full recovery, especially if they’re receiving hospital care.

IDOC has been conducting testing to discover the source of the bacteria.

“In addition, multiple steps have been taken, as advised by health officials, to protect staff and the incarcerated population from further exposure,” the agency said in a statement.