HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate has died at the Howard County Jail after being found unconscious.

An inmate, identified as 64-year-old Donald Helton Jr., was found unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Medics arrived shortly after and performed CPR. Helton Jr. was pronounced dead around 12:05 p.m.

An autopsy will be carried out by the Howard County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Feb. 27.