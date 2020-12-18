Information sought by Carmel police in suspected armed robbery, battery

CARMEL, Ind.– The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is asking the public to help identify two men suspected of battery and armed robbery.

CPD said police a report of a robbery in the 11400 block of Green Street in Carmel on Thursday around 7:35 a.m.

According to police, a woman started her car with her key fob from her home to warm it up.

She told police that her car was parked in the driveway, and when she walked out to her car to leave for work, she was approached by a man carrying a gun dressed in all black.

Police said she then noticed a second man rummaging through her car, and cash was reported stolen from the center console.

The woman was allegedly pistol whipped two to three times by one of the suspects.

Police said the men fled southbound on Green Street in a white colored passenger car.

CPD said the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim described the suspects as the following to Carmel police officers:

Suspect #1 – Black male, 5’8”, early 30’s, average build, wearing a black coat, black pants, black shoes and a full-face black ski mask. This suspect was carrying a black handgun.

Suspect #2 – Black male, 6’0”, mid to late 20’s, skinny, wearing either an orange or red coat and an orange knit hat, possibly wearing a surgical (Covid) mask. No weapon was observed with this suspect.

CPD is asking for residents near the area of the robbery to check their camera systems for potential video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Long at 317-571-2500 or slong@carmel.in.gov.