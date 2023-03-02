VENTURA, Calif. — Knitted infant outfits are being recalled after a child got dangerously close to choking on a piece of the clothing.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets. The clothing was sold at Patagonia, REI and other stores nationwide and online from August 2021 through January 2023.

The recall was initiated because a snap on the shoulder of the bodysuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to the child. So far, the company is aware of one report of a snap detaching. The infant was found mouthing the snap, but the caregiver was able to take it away before the infant choked on it.

The recalled sets consist of a knitted polyester long-sleeved bodysuit with snaps at the left shoulder and at the crotch, and a pair of matching knitted polyester pants with an elastic waistband. They were sold in five designs with either style number STY60910FA21 or STY60910FA22 printed on the label.

Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in pink and white with “My Planet,” pink hearts and pink trim (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in blue with “Patagonia” and “Fun Hogs” (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in pink with small graphics (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in pink with “Patagonia Mountain Kids” (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in gray and black with “Patagonia Mountain Kids” (Photo//CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled outfits should stop using them and contact Patagonia for a full refund. Patagonia will provide consumers with prepaid labels to return the recalled product, and a full refund upon receipt of the product.

People with questions can contact Patagonia at 800-638-6464 from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. PT weekdays and from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. PT on weekends or by email at infantsetrecall@patagonia.com.